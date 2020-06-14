All apartments in Indianapolis
2911 N Lasalle St
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:52 AM

2911 N Lasalle St

2911 North Lasalle Street · (855) 440-8532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2911 North Lasalle Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

Amenities

dogs allowed
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
If you are looking for a tranquil space to escape to from the hustle and bustle of life, look no further! This charming and quaint house will fit perfectly with your lifestyle. Create memories in the family room featuring plush carpet, neutral walls, and a great space to unwind after a long day at work. A refrigerator and stove will be installed upon move in allowing you start putting your secret recipes to work right away. The backyard is spacious, grassy, and will become a great venue to host gatherings with the ones who mean most during the warmer months of the year. Located only 10 minutes to Mile Square, you have access to fantastic restaurants, shopping, and entertainment so your weekends can stay exciting. Call Marketplace Homes today to schedule your own private showing!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/2911-n-lasalle-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2911 N Lasalle St have any available units?
2911 N Lasalle St has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2911 N Lasalle St have?
Some of 2911 N Lasalle St's amenities include dogs allowed, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2911 N Lasalle St currently offering any rent specials?
2911 N Lasalle St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 N Lasalle St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2911 N Lasalle St is pet friendly.
Does 2911 N Lasalle St offer parking?
No, 2911 N Lasalle St does not offer parking.
Does 2911 N Lasalle St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2911 N Lasalle St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 N Lasalle St have a pool?
No, 2911 N Lasalle St does not have a pool.
Does 2911 N Lasalle St have accessible units?
No, 2911 N Lasalle St does not have accessible units.
Does 2911 N Lasalle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2911 N Lasalle St does not have units with dishwashers.
