Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

If you are looking for a tranquil space to escape to from the hustle and bustle of life, look no further! This charming and quaint house will fit perfectly with your lifestyle. Create memories in the family room featuring plush carpet, neutral walls, and a great space to unwind after a long day at work. A refrigerator and stove will be installed upon move in allowing you start putting your secret recipes to work right away. The backyard is spacious, grassy, and will become a great venue to host gatherings with the ones who mean most during the warmer months of the year. Located only 10 minutes to Mile Square, you have access to fantastic restaurants, shopping, and entertainment so your weekends can stay exciting. Call Marketplace Homes today to schedule your own private showing!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/2911-n-lasalle-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.