2903 Braxton Ct

patio / balcony garage recently renovated extra storage refrigerator

EAST SIDE HUGE 4BR FULLY RENOVATED! AVAILABLE NOW this 4 bedroom 2 story home has been fully and professionally renovated with new flooring throughout, fresh two-toned paint, updated kitchen and baths. Mini-blinds included. Refrigerator installed at move-in. Large screened-in porch overlooking fenced yard. Front porch and fresh landscaping. 2.5 car garage plus mini-barn for extra storage. Professionally Managed. *2 year lease required. **Property under video surveillance during renovation.