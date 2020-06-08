All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:41 AM

2903 Braxton Ct

2903 Braxton Court · No Longer Available
Location

2903 Braxton Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EAST SIDE HUGE 4BR FULLY RENOVATED! AVAILABLE NOW this 4 bedroom 2 story home has been fully and professionally renovated with new flooring throughout, fresh two-toned paint, updated kitchen and baths. Mini-blinds included. Refrigerator installed at move-in. Large screened-in porch overlooking fenced yard. Front porch and fresh landscaping. 2.5 car garage plus mini-barn for extra storage. Professionally Managed. *2 year lease required. **Property under video surveillance during renovation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2903 Braxton Ct have any available units?
2903 Braxton Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2903 Braxton Ct have?
Some of 2903 Braxton Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2903 Braxton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2903 Braxton Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2903 Braxton Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2903 Braxton Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2903 Braxton Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2903 Braxton Ct offers parking.
Does 2903 Braxton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2903 Braxton Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2903 Braxton Ct have a pool?
No, 2903 Braxton Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2903 Braxton Ct have accessible units?
No, 2903 Braxton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2903 Braxton Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2903 Braxton Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
