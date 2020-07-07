All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 8 2020 at 8:47 PM

29 Medina Lane

29 Medina Lane · No Longer Available
Location

29 Medina Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46227
North Perry

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
UPDATES HAPPENING NOW ON This Wonderful Duplex which has 2 Large Bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Hook up for full size Washer/Dryer in Laundry Closet off the hall. Large Great Room with Vaulted Ceiling and open to the Dining Area and Great kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space. Large 2 car garage with garage door openers perfect for the winter weather. Fully Fenced backyard with entrance from the garage service door. Neutral paint and flooring. Great neighborhood and convenient to shopping and freeways.

Perry Township schools. Close to U Indy and downtown.
Utilities are water/sewer, electric and gas (water heater and furnace).

Pets w/ Owner Approval, extra security deposit required.

www.IndianapolisPropertyManagement.com/resident-selection-criteria
www.IndianapolisPropertyManagement.com/resident-selection-criteria
Property not available for Section 8 vouchers.

ES Property Management, LLC
9465 Counselors Row Suite 200
Carmel, IN 46033
317-883-9790

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Medina Lane have any available units?
29 Medina Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 29 Medina Lane currently offering any rent specials?
29 Medina Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Medina Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 29 Medina Lane is pet friendly.
Does 29 Medina Lane offer parking?
Yes, 29 Medina Lane offers parking.
Does 29 Medina Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Medina Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Medina Lane have a pool?
No, 29 Medina Lane does not have a pool.
Does 29 Medina Lane have accessible units?
No, 29 Medina Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Medina Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Medina Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Medina Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Medina Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
