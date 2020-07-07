29 Medina Lane

Amenities

UPDATES HAPPENING NOW ON This Wonderful Duplex which has 2 Large Bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Hook up for full size Washer/Dryer in Laundry Closet off the hall. Large Great Room with Vaulted Ceiling and open to the Dining Area and Great kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space. Large 2 car garage with garage door openers perfect for the winter weather. Fully Fenced backyard with entrance from the garage service door. Neutral paint and flooring. Great neighborhood and convenient to shopping and freeways.



Perry Township schools. Close to U Indy and downtown.

Utilities are water/sewer, electric and gas (water heater and furnace).



Pets w/ Owner Approval, extra security deposit required.



Property not available for Section 8 vouchers.



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

