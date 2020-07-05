All apartments in Indianapolis
2850 Medford Avenue

2850 Medford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2850 Medford Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Marian - Cold Springs

hardwood floors
pet friendly
hardwood floors
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cozy 2 bedroom home sits on a large lot with mature trees. The full basement offers a ton of room for storage or spreading out. Hardwood floors through the living and dining rooms gives a warm, inviting feeling. Home is ready to move in! Dogs allowed with additional deposit and $25 monthly fee.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. No smoking.

Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $775, Available 11/1/18

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 2850 Medford Avenue have any available units?
2850 Medford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2850 Medford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2850 Medford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2850 Medford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2850 Medford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2850 Medford Avenue offer parking?
No, 2850 Medford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2850 Medford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2850 Medford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2850 Medford Avenue have a pool?
No, 2850 Medford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2850 Medford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2850 Medford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2850 Medford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2850 Medford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2850 Medford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2850 Medford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

