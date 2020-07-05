2850 Medford Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cozy 2 bedroom home sits on a large lot with mature trees. The full basement offers a ton of room for storage or spreading out. Hardwood floors through the living and dining rooms gives a warm, inviting feeling. Home is ready to move in! Dogs allowed with additional deposit and $25 monthly fee.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. No smoking.



Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $775, Available 11/1/18



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.