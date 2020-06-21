All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2840 Pawnee Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2840 Pawnee Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2840 Pawnee Drive

2840 Pawnee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2840 Pawnee Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE FEBRUARY 8TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!
This beautiful, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has a 2 car garage, huge back yard perfect for entertaining, and has space galore! Stop in today! This is a new listing and won't last long!

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2840 Pawnee Drive have any available units?
2840 Pawnee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2840 Pawnee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2840 Pawnee Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 Pawnee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2840 Pawnee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2840 Pawnee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2840 Pawnee Drive does offer parking.
Does 2840 Pawnee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2840 Pawnee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 Pawnee Drive have a pool?
No, 2840 Pawnee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2840 Pawnee Drive have accessible units?
No, 2840 Pawnee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 Pawnee Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2840 Pawnee Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2840 Pawnee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2840 Pawnee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College