Last updated January 10 2020 at 4:50 PM

2825 Kay Ellen Drive

2825 Kay Ellen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2825 Kay Ellen Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in Cumberland off 25th & Andy Drive close to restaurants, shopping, highway access and much more! This large 4 bed/2 Bath brick ranch features lots of space! Enjoy the updated eat-in kitchen with additional cabinet and counterspace, large family room with woodburning fireplace and builtins, a master suite with dual sinks, and the large fenced yard with a deck. Move-in Ready! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 Kay Ellen Drive have any available units?
2825 Kay Ellen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2825 Kay Ellen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2825 Kay Ellen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 Kay Ellen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2825 Kay Ellen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2825 Kay Ellen Drive offer parking?
No, 2825 Kay Ellen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2825 Kay Ellen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2825 Kay Ellen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 Kay Ellen Drive have a pool?
No, 2825 Kay Ellen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2825 Kay Ellen Drive have accessible units?
No, 2825 Kay Ellen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 Kay Ellen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2825 Kay Ellen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2825 Kay Ellen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2825 Kay Ellen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

