2823 N. New Jersey St

This home allows self-guided tours 7 days per week. February Special: $0 application fee! 3 bedroom/1.5 bath duplex with hardwood floors throughout. Brand new kitchen appliances and counters! Open floor plan, large bedrooms, and close to all the amenities of Downtown. W/D Hookups. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 12 or 15 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. One-time Lease Administration Fee. Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=1ea17b1d-5c8b-4eaa-9704-3bd691bb4309&source=Rently

