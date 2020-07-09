All apartments in Indianapolis
2818 Meredith Ave.

2818 Meredith Avenue · (317) 953-4688
Location

2818 Meredith Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Simplicity at its finest! Affordable living is here with walking distance to groceries and Clayton/Lasalle Park with splash pads and green space! Just 5 minutes to Irvington or Fountain Square. Freshly renovated and move-in ready. Huge shared yard makes this everything you need to call home. Must see, won't last!

Appliances to be installed- INCLUDING LAUNDRY

Tenant pays gas and electric/ flat $30 water/sewer fee.

Pets: No restrictions, $250 refundable deposit, $25/ mo / pet.
Pre-qualify: able to move within 30 days or less of ready date, no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and household must gross at least 3x rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2818 Meredith Ave. have any available units?
2818 Meredith Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2818 Meredith Ave. have?
Some of 2818 Meredith Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2818 Meredith Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2818 Meredith Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2818 Meredith Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2818 Meredith Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2818 Meredith Ave. offer parking?
No, 2818 Meredith Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2818 Meredith Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2818 Meredith Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2818 Meredith Ave. have a pool?
No, 2818 Meredith Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2818 Meredith Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2818 Meredith Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2818 Meredith Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2818 Meredith Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
