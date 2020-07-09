2818 Meredith Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Simplicity at its finest! Affordable living is here with walking distance to groceries and Clayton/Lasalle Park with splash pads and green space! Just 5 minutes to Irvington or Fountain Square. Freshly renovated and move-in ready. Huge shared yard makes this everything you need to call home. Must see, won't last!



Appliances to be installed- INCLUDING LAUNDRY



Tenant pays gas and electric/ flat $30 water/sewer fee.



Pets: No restrictions, $250 refundable deposit, $25/ mo / pet.

Pre-qualify: able to move within 30 days or less of ready date, no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and household must gross at least 3x rent.