Indianapolis, IN
2809 Hervey St
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:46 AM

2809 Hervey St

2809 Hervey Street · No Longer Available
Location

2809 Hervey Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This is a 3 bedroom/1.5 bath single family home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, washer, and central air! Cats are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru April, 2021.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 Hervey St have any available units?
2809 Hervey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2809 Hervey St have?
Some of 2809 Hervey St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2809 Hervey St currently offering any rent specials?
2809 Hervey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 Hervey St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2809 Hervey St is pet friendly.
Does 2809 Hervey St offer parking?
Yes, 2809 Hervey St offers parking.
Does 2809 Hervey St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2809 Hervey St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 Hervey St have a pool?
No, 2809 Hervey St does not have a pool.
Does 2809 Hervey St have accessible units?
No, 2809 Hervey St does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 Hervey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2809 Hervey St does not have units with dishwashers.

