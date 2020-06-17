All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 28 North Gladstone Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
28 North Gladstone Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

28 North Gladstone Ave

28 North Gladstone Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

28 North Gladstone Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Spacious 2 bed 1 bath just minutes from downtown Indy! - This cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath house has it all! Complete with tons of storage space, a partially fenced yard, cozy living spaces, and is conveniently located just minutes from quality schools, shopping, and the historic Irvington area, as well as downtown Indianapolis! Residents are responsible for all utilities. Visit Compass-property.com to view pictures, schedule a showing and more! More pictures will be posted as rennovations are completed!

Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 or older
We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.

We do not accept section 8, evictions or felonies.

Rental Terms: Rent: $800 +$50 water/sewer/trash fees
Security Deposit: $800 Required upon application approval.

Additional Deposit and fees for pets. **non-refundable
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed **prohibit certain breeds

(RLNE5803163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 North Gladstone Ave have any available units?
28 North Gladstone Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 28 North Gladstone Ave currently offering any rent specials?
28 North Gladstone Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 North Gladstone Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 North Gladstone Ave is pet friendly.
Does 28 North Gladstone Ave offer parking?
No, 28 North Gladstone Ave does not offer parking.
Does 28 North Gladstone Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 North Gladstone Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 North Gladstone Ave have a pool?
No, 28 North Gladstone Ave does not have a pool.
Does 28 North Gladstone Ave have accessible units?
No, 28 North Gladstone Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 28 North Gladstone Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 North Gladstone Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 North Gladstone Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 North Gladstone Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College