2738 North Gale Street

Amenities

Move In Ready 3 bedroom home with 2 large updated and remodeled bathrooms. You will love everything the owner has done to make this home feel "Brand New". You will love the feel of the new carpet, the new paint, updated kitchen, upgraded light fixtures...you really need to see this home to appreciate this Modern home. With over 1200 square feet it's a very large home with lots of space for you and your family. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental. There is NO garage included with this rental.