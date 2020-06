Amenities

recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This cozy and remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home is ready for its new tenant. Your new home is move-in ready with a modern clean and upgraded feel. You will fee right at home here and will not be disappointed. The kitchen and bathroom are modern, and well taken care of. The rooms are large and you will have all the space you need. There is a large backyard as well. Don't miss out on this great rental. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.