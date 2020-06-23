All apartments in Indianapolis
271 W Gimber St

271 West Gimber Street · No Longer Available
Location

271 West Gimber Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Garfield Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f9530bd0da ----
From the living area, you can walk straight through to the spacious kitchen that comes equipped with a fridge and stove/oven.
Laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups.
Master bedroom has a private bathroom.
Each of the bedrooms are spacious and carpeted for added comfort. The family bathroom has a tub/shower combo.
There is also an attached one car garage and backyard has a privacy fence.
Look no further and call today!

Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 271 W Gimber St have any available units?
271 W Gimber St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 271 W Gimber St have?
Some of 271 W Gimber St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 271 W Gimber St currently offering any rent specials?
271 W Gimber St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 271 W Gimber St pet-friendly?
Yes, 271 W Gimber St is pet friendly.
Does 271 W Gimber St offer parking?
Yes, 271 W Gimber St does offer parking.
Does 271 W Gimber St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 271 W Gimber St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 271 W Gimber St have a pool?
No, 271 W Gimber St does not have a pool.
Does 271 W Gimber St have accessible units?
No, 271 W Gimber St does not have accessible units.
Does 271 W Gimber St have units with dishwashers?
No, 271 W Gimber St does not have units with dishwashers.
