271 W Gimber St

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f9530bd0da ----
From the living area, you can walk straight through to the spacious kitchen that comes equipped with a fridge and stove/oven.
Laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups.
Master bedroom has a private bathroom.
Each of the bedrooms are spacious and carpeted for added comfort. The family bathroom has a tub/shower combo.
There is also an attached one car garage and backyard has a privacy fence.
Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer Connection