Amenities

pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Looking for space and character? This home has it all! This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has large living room and dining area. Spacious kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Large bedrooms upstairs with plenty of closet space and storage. Pets Allowed. Call 317-900-4161 follow the steps and do a self showing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $695, Available 4/19/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.