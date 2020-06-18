All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:50 AM

Location

2525 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Garfield Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a fun and unique with gorgeous original stained and leaded glass windows and doors. There is one bedroom, one full bathroom, original kitchen, dining area with a bright and airy living room. The apartment overlooks 136 acre Garfield Park, Indy's oldest and largest city park, and is a short distance via the Redline from downtown, Fountain Square and the University of Indianapolis. Walkable to the library, local brewery, grocery store and the Saturday morning farmer's market.

Requirements:
-Proof of income with 3x rent per month required
-No previous evictions or felonies
-One month refundable deposit
-$200 refundable pet deposit + $20 a month/pet
-Non smoking
-Tenants pay all utilities
-Landlord pays trash
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 Shelby Street have any available units?
2525 Shelby Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2525 Shelby Street currently offering any rent specials?
2525 Shelby Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 Shelby Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2525 Shelby Street is pet friendly.
Does 2525 Shelby Street offer parking?
No, 2525 Shelby Street does not offer parking.
Does 2525 Shelby Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 Shelby Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 Shelby Street have a pool?
No, 2525 Shelby Street does not have a pool.
Does 2525 Shelby Street have accessible units?
No, 2525 Shelby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 Shelby Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525 Shelby Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2525 Shelby Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2525 Shelby Street does not have units with air conditioning.
