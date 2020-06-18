2525 Shelby Street

Amenities

pet friendly

This apartment is a fun and unique with gorgeous original stained and leaded glass windows and doors. There is one bedroom, one full bathroom, original kitchen, dining area with a bright and airy living room. The apartment overlooks 136 acre Garfield Park, Indy's oldest and largest city park, and is a short distance via the Redline from downtown, Fountain Square and the University of Indianapolis. Walkable to the library, local brewery, grocery store and the Saturday morning farmer's market.



Requirements:

-Proof of income with 3x rent per month required

-No previous evictions or felonies

-One month refundable deposit

-$200 refundable pet deposit + $20 a month/pet

-Non smoking

-Tenants pay all utilities

-Landlord pays trash

Contact us to schedule a showing.