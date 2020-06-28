Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

250 W. 44th St. Available 06/01/20 Great House Just Off the Butler Campus! - Awesome and bright Butler Tarkington home with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, master has en-suite full bath, covered front porch, alarm system, 2 car garage with automatic openers, fenced yard, dishwasher and disposal, kitchen updated with stainless appliances and granite countertops, laundry included in dry basement, 2 1/2 blocks from Butler's campus, close to Broad Ripple and Marion University, 10 minute drive to downtown Indy.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5579025)