Indianapolis, IN
250 W. 44th St.
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

250 W. 44th St.

250 West 44th Street · No Longer Available
Location

250 West 44th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
250 W. 44th St. Available 06/01/20 Great House Just Off the Butler Campus! - Awesome and bright Butler Tarkington home with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, master has en-suite full bath, covered front porch, alarm system, 2 car garage with automatic openers, fenced yard, dishwasher and disposal, kitchen updated with stainless appliances and granite countertops, laundry included in dry basement, 2 1/2 blocks from Butler's campus, close to Broad Ripple and Marion University, 10 minute drive to downtown Indy.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5579025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 W. 44th St. have any available units?
250 W. 44th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 W. 44th St. have?
Some of 250 W. 44th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 W. 44th St. currently offering any rent specials?
250 W. 44th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 W. 44th St. pet-friendly?
No, 250 W. 44th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 250 W. 44th St. offer parking?
Yes, 250 W. 44th St. offers parking.
Does 250 W. 44th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 W. 44th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 W. 44th St. have a pool?
No, 250 W. 44th St. does not have a pool.
Does 250 W. 44th St. have accessible units?
No, 250 W. 44th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 250 W. 44th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 W. 44th St. has units with dishwashers.
