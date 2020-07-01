245 East Minnesota Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Incredible! This fully Remodeled Home features the absolute best of everything. No expense has been spared bringing this amazing home back to life. The wide open space offers perfect room for entertaining guests while showing off the beauty of your new home! Enjoy your dream kitchen and huge center island which opens up to the spacious living space. The owner's suite offers state of the art design and a luxurious master bath with an enormous walk-in closet. Each room offers great space with the finest finishings This home also offers a downstairs bed and full bath. Outdoor space offers a beautiful deck, fully fenced yard and brand new spacious 2 car garage! Located just moments from downtown Indy you won't want to miss this one.