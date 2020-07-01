All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:54 AM

245 East Minnesota Street

245 East Minnesota Street · No Longer Available
Location

245 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Near Southside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Incredible! This fully Remodeled Home features the absolute best of everything. No expense has been spared bringing this amazing home back to life. The wide open space offers perfect room for entertaining guests while showing off the beauty of your new home! Enjoy your dream kitchen and huge center island which opens up to the spacious living space. The owner's suite offers state of the art design and a luxurious master bath with an enormous walk-in closet. Each room offers great space with the finest finishings This home also offers a downstairs bed and full bath. Outdoor space offers a beautiful deck, fully fenced yard and brand new spacious 2 car garage! Located just moments from downtown Indy you won't want to miss this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 East Minnesota Street have any available units?
245 East Minnesota Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 East Minnesota Street have?
Some of 245 East Minnesota Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 East Minnesota Street currently offering any rent specials?
245 East Minnesota Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 East Minnesota Street pet-friendly?
No, 245 East Minnesota Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 245 East Minnesota Street offer parking?
Yes, 245 East Minnesota Street offers parking.
Does 245 East Minnesota Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 East Minnesota Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 East Minnesota Street have a pool?
No, 245 East Minnesota Street does not have a pool.
Does 245 East Minnesota Street have accessible units?
No, 245 East Minnesota Street does not have accessible units.
Does 245 East Minnesota Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 East Minnesota Street has units with dishwashers.

