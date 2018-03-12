2446 Paris Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

This is a newly renovaled duplex located in Indianapolis! Your next rental home includes:



--2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

--Completely renovated

--New paint, flooring, and cabinets

--Washer/dryer hook up

--Dogs ok

--Cats ok



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.