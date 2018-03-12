All apartments in Indianapolis
2446 Paris Avenue

2446 Paris Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2446 Paris Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

This is a newly renovaled duplex located in Indianapolis! Your next rental home includes:

--2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
--Completely renovated
--New paint, flooring, and cabinets
--Washer/dryer hook up
--Dogs ok
--Cats ok

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

|Amenities: Tile flooring,Wood flooring,Granite countertops,Tile in wet areas,Freshly Painted,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2446 Paris Avenue have any available units?
2446 Paris Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2446 Paris Avenue have?
Some of 2446 Paris Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2446 Paris Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2446 Paris Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2446 Paris Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2446 Paris Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2446 Paris Avenue offer parking?
No, 2446 Paris Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2446 Paris Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2446 Paris Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2446 Paris Avenue have a pool?
No, 2446 Paris Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2446 Paris Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2446 Paris Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2446 Paris Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2446 Paris Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

