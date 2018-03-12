2446 Paris Avenue

Amenities
This is a newly renovaled duplex located in Indianapolis! Your next rental home includes:
--2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
--Completely renovated
--New paint, flooring, and cabinets
--Washer/dryer hook up
--Dogs ok
--Cats ok
Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
|Amenities: Tile flooring,Wood flooring,Granite countertops,Tile in wet areas,Freshly Painted,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.