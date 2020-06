Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautifully updated 3 bed 2 full bath Fall Creek Place home with finished basement, fenced yard and two car attached garage is available for rent starting November 15th! A great location within walking distance to several restaurants and parks! Pet friendly with approval from landlord. Tenant pays utilities. Additional $25 per month per pet. $300 non-refundable pet deposit. $40 application fee per each person on lease and living in the property.