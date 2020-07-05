All apartments in Indianapolis
24 South Hawthorne Lane - B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24 South Hawthorne Lane - B

24 S Hawthorne Ln · No Longer Available
Location

24 S Hawthorne Ln, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This sun-drenched 2 bedroom apartment still holds it's original, historic charm while also offering modern day comforts. Located on the second floor with a private lit entrance, this home includes a large family room, eat-in kitchen with built-ins and large walk-in closet in the master bedroom.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 South Hawthorne Lane - B have any available units?
24 South Hawthorne Lane - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 24 South Hawthorne Lane - B currently offering any rent specials?
24 South Hawthorne Lane - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 South Hawthorne Lane - B pet-friendly?
No, 24 South Hawthorne Lane - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 24 South Hawthorne Lane - B offer parking?
No, 24 South Hawthorne Lane - B does not offer parking.
Does 24 South Hawthorne Lane - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 South Hawthorne Lane - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 South Hawthorne Lane - B have a pool?
No, 24 South Hawthorne Lane - B does not have a pool.
Does 24 South Hawthorne Lane - B have accessible units?
No, 24 South Hawthorne Lane - B does not have accessible units.
Does 24 South Hawthorne Lane - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 South Hawthorne Lane - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 South Hawthorne Lane - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 South Hawthorne Lane - B does not have units with air conditioning.

