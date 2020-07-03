24 North Ewing Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't miss this 3 bedroom 2 full bath in a Historic Neighborhood of Indianapolis. This home has it all! Plenty of light and very spacious. Offers large kitchen with built in wine rack, huge off kitchen dining room, high ceilings and a large covered porch. Large bedrooms upstairs with jacuzzi bathtub.

Just minutes from downtown! Available Now! No Pets. $50.00 Application Fee Per Adult

Call now to set up a showing! 317-900-4161



Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $800, Available 10/5/18



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.