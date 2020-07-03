All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 24 North Ewing Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
24 North Ewing Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24 North Ewing Street

24 North Ewing Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

24 North Ewing Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss this 3 bedroom 2 full bath in a Historic Neighborhood of Indianapolis. This home has it all! Plenty of light and very spacious. Offers large kitchen with built in wine rack, huge off kitchen dining room, high ceilings and a large covered porch. Large bedrooms upstairs with jacuzzi bathtub.
Just minutes from downtown! Available Now! No Pets. $50.00 Application Fee Per Adult
Call now to set up a showing! 317-900-4161

Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $800, Available 10/5/18

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 North Ewing Street have any available units?
24 North Ewing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 24 North Ewing Street currently offering any rent specials?
24 North Ewing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 North Ewing Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 North Ewing Street is pet friendly.
Does 24 North Ewing Street offer parking?
No, 24 North Ewing Street does not offer parking.
Does 24 North Ewing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 North Ewing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 North Ewing Street have a pool?
No, 24 North Ewing Street does not have a pool.
Does 24 North Ewing Street have accessible units?
No, 24 North Ewing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24 North Ewing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 North Ewing Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 North Ewing Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 North Ewing Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Sublet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College