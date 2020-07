Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

AVAILABLE SEPT 7TH! Beautiful end unit townhome in a quiet safe community close to St. Vincent Hospital & walking distance to restaurants & shopping. Dual sided fireplace warms the main floor, ideal for entertaining family and friends or a quiet evening at home. Master retreat offers a spa tub for relaxing at the end of a long week. Enjoy your maintenance free lifestyle, all lawn care, landscaping, snow removal and exterior maintenance done for you!