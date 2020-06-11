2371 Colfax Lane.

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym pool clubhouse

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Town house with fresh paint throughout, new carpet and move-in ready!, You'll love the open concept floor plan on this spacious condo in desirable Towne Park; a private gated community with great amenities including: Clubhouse, Exercise Room & Pool!! The Great Room combination Dining Room is perfect for entertaining. Master suite features large walk-in closet and private bath. Enjoy outdoor living on your spacious patio. All this plus a 2-car garage. Conveniently located to restaurants, shopping and I465.