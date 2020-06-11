All apartments in Indianapolis
2371 Colfax Lane.
2371 Colfax Lane

2371 Colfax Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2371 Colfax Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46260
St. Vincent - Greenbriar

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Town house with fresh paint throughout, new carpet and move-in ready!, You'll love the open concept floor plan on this spacious condo in desirable Towne Park; a private gated community with great amenities including: Clubhouse, Exercise Room & Pool!! The Great Room combination Dining Room is perfect for entertaining. Master suite features large walk-in closet and private bath. Enjoy outdoor living on your spacious patio. All this plus a 2-car garage. Conveniently located to restaurants, shopping and I465.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2371 Colfax Lane have any available units?
2371 Colfax Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2371 Colfax Lane have?
Some of 2371 Colfax Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2371 Colfax Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2371 Colfax Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2371 Colfax Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2371 Colfax Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2371 Colfax Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2371 Colfax Lane does offer parking.
Does 2371 Colfax Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2371 Colfax Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2371 Colfax Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2371 Colfax Lane has a pool.
Does 2371 Colfax Lane have accessible units?
No, 2371 Colfax Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2371 Colfax Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2371 Colfax Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

