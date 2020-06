Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Very nice home located in Perry Township! Great floor plan that features: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large great room with fireplace, nice sized kitchen with breakfast bar, dining room and spacious loft area that would make a nice home office. This home is conveniently located and is an easy commute to downtown Indy or just minutes away from I-465. Close to shopping, restaurants, movies, skating, schools, and more!