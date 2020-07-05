All apartments in Indianapolis
2359 Bremhaven Ct
Last updated September 12 2019

2359 Bremhaven Ct

2359 Bremhaven Court · No Longer Available
Location

2359 Bremhaven Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/44dafbe043 ---- Gorgeous, newly renovated home with open floor plan, spacious living room, large kitchen with granite counters. Master with separate full bath, walk in closets, over sized secondary rooms. Don\'t miss out on this stunning house near highway access and plenty of shopping and dining! contact us now to schedule a showing! (please use online form) https://tcrealestateservices.managebuilding.com/Resident/PublicPages/ContactUs.aspx

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2359 Bremhaven Ct have any available units?
2359 Bremhaven Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2359 Bremhaven Ct have?
Some of 2359 Bremhaven Ct's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2359 Bremhaven Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2359 Bremhaven Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2359 Bremhaven Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2359 Bremhaven Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2359 Bremhaven Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2359 Bremhaven Ct offers parking.
Does 2359 Bremhaven Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2359 Bremhaven Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2359 Bremhaven Ct have a pool?
No, 2359 Bremhaven Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2359 Bremhaven Ct have accessible units?
No, 2359 Bremhaven Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2359 Bremhaven Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2359 Bremhaven Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

