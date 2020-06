Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Check out this 2 bedroom 2.5 bath with a short commute to downtown. This home is located in the beautiful near north side neighborhood of Indianapolis. It features an open floor plan with hardwood floors on the main floor. The kitchen has new appliances including a gas range and a pass-through to the dining room. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets and private full bathrooms. Other features include a second floor laundry room, a private 2 car garage and front and back decks.