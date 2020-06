Amenities

This 4 bedroom home offers plenty of versatile space. Totally updated inside, nice sized kitchen with stainless steel appliances, formal dining room and living room. Good-sized bedrooms, nice hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, and there's a finished rec area that could have many different uses. Large backyard and deck off rear of home, 2 car detached garage. Convenient accessibility to park in garage, use service door into backyard and walk straight up to back door. This is a gem!