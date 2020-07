Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Amazing 3 bed 1.5 bath completely new. Enjoy the luxury of new flooring, doors & windows, all plumbing & electric, kitchen (include granite countertops and backsplash), appliances, all bathrooms (tiled), heating & cooling system etc. All wet areas have tile flooring. High ceiling throughout. Lots of natural light. Deck on beck. Parking spaces in backyard. Minutes from downtown. Move in ready!!!