All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2288 Salem Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2288 Salem Park Drive
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

2288 Salem Park Drive

2288 Salem Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2288 Salem Park Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Raymond Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Ranch Ready for Move-in! - This cute 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch home features a wonderful open floor plan. Gather friends around the island in the eat-in kitchen. Enjoy a fire in the great room on a chilly night. Or relax outside on your patio in the fenced in yard. Neighborhood offers a playground for the kids. Great room and master suite feature vaulted ceilings. A 2 car attached garage offers shelter for your vehicles from the weather and allows plenty of room for extra storage. This home rents for $1175.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1175.00. If interested in a showing please call Michael at 317-210-0018.

No Section 8

(RLNE2159878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2288 Salem Park Drive have any available units?
2288 Salem Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2288 Salem Park Drive have?
Some of 2288 Salem Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2288 Salem Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2288 Salem Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2288 Salem Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2288 Salem Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2288 Salem Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2288 Salem Park Drive offers parking.
Does 2288 Salem Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2288 Salem Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2288 Salem Park Drive have a pool?
No, 2288 Salem Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2288 Salem Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2288 Salem Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2288 Salem Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2288 Salem Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College