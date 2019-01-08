2288 Salem Park Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239 Raymond Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
playground
fireplace
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Ranch Ready for Move-in! - This cute 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch home features a wonderful open floor plan. Gather friends around the island in the eat-in kitchen. Enjoy a fire in the great room on a chilly night. Or relax outside on your patio in the fenced in yard. Neighborhood offers a playground for the kids. Great room and master suite feature vaulted ceilings. A 2 car attached garage offers shelter for your vehicles from the weather and allows plenty of room for extra storage. This home rents for $1175.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1175.00. If interested in a showing please call Michael at 317-210-0018.
No Section 8
(RLNE2159878)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
