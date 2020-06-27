2278 Union St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

*Please mention move date and whether or not you pre-qualify when inquiring for a faster response* Tenants will complete a background and credit check prior to move in. Pets: $250/ea refundable deposit, then $25/mo. Tenant pays all utilities. Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Preference for immediate occupancy; max 30 day holds.



Newly renovated home that maintains historical charm! Right by Garfield Park, Garfield Brewery, Lincoln Lane Coffee, and just 10 minutes to Monument Circle - WOW! Photos taken prior to appliances being installed. All appliances included.



Two beds and one bathroom offering flexible living options (home office, guest bedroom, etc) while SOARING ceilings open the space up. Central AC to keep you cool. Large porch for relaxing and one car garage makes this everything you need to call home!



(RLNE5755304)