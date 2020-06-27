All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

2278 Union St

2278 Union Street · No Longer Available
Location

2278 Union Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Garfield Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
*Please mention move date and whether or not you pre-qualify when inquiring for a faster response* Tenants will complete a background and credit check prior to move in. Pets: $250/ea refundable deposit, then $25/mo. Tenant pays all utilities. Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Preference for immediate occupancy; max 30 day holds.

Newly renovated home that maintains historical charm! Right by Garfield Park, Garfield Brewery, Lincoln Lane Coffee, and just 10 minutes to Monument Circle - WOW! Photos taken prior to appliances being installed. All appliances included.

Two beds and one bathroom offering flexible living options (home office, guest bedroom, etc) while SOARING ceilings open the space up. Central AC to keep you cool. Large porch for relaxing and one car garage makes this everything you need to call home!

(RLNE5755304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2278 Union St have any available units?
2278 Union St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2278 Union St have?
Some of 2278 Union St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2278 Union St currently offering any rent specials?
2278 Union St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2278 Union St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2278 Union St is pet friendly.
Does 2278 Union St offer parking?
Yes, 2278 Union St offers parking.
Does 2278 Union St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2278 Union St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2278 Union St have a pool?
No, 2278 Union St does not have a pool.
Does 2278 Union St have accessible units?
No, 2278 Union St does not have accessible units.
Does 2278 Union St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2278 Union St does not have units with dishwashers.
