Clean and beautifully maintained 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom unit ready for you! This all brick 1 story unit is very clean with a spacious kitchen and tons of storage. Both bedrooms are good size with bigger closets. Don't miss the kitchen that comes with all appliances, even a dishwasher!. Schedule your tour today before it is too late.