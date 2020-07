Amenities

Beautiful home in great area. Interior is remodeled and so well cared for. Two bedrooms on main level with hardwood floors. Bathroom on main level is gorgeous. Kitchen is clean and modern. Basement is finished and nicely appointed. Bathroom downstairs mirrors the one on upper level. House is terrific. The yard is huge! You will love the set up and so convenient to everything.