Adorable 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom on Indy's Northside. Close to Carmel and just a few minutes from downtown Indy and Broad Ripple. Located in a gate community with Club House with pool. Home is complete with appliances and open loft area. Washer and Dryer included as well as large garage! Great space for entertaining. Be the first to call this home! Schedule a showing today 317-794-2064