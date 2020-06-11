2231 Union Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Double for rent in Center Township. Recently Remodeled. Family Room, Dining Room, Kitchen (stove and refrigerator provided), Full Bath downstairs. Three Bedrooms upstairs. Covered front porch opens to a traditional floor plan with a gathering room that flows to large dining room. Basement. Washer/Dryer Hook Up. Fenced in Back Yard. Parking in back of home. Home has window A/C unit and ceiling fans.

Will be available 6/1/19. Please do not disturb current tenants.

Rent $760/month, $760 security deposit. All utilities paid by tenant.

Section 8 ACCEPTED but will be subject to inspection. Must pass Credit, Criminal and Eviction background checks. If you have evictions/foreclosure, unpaid damages or rent to prior landlords it is our policy to not approve application. Certain criminal history (especially recent or pending charges) will not be approved.



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

