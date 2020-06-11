All apartments in Indianapolis
2231 Union Street
2231 Union Street

2231 Union St · (888) 659-9596 ext. 912056
2231 Union St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Garfield Park

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Double for rent in Center Township. Recently Remodeled. Family Room, Dining Room, Kitchen (stove and refrigerator provided), Full Bath downstairs. Three Bedrooms upstairs. Covered front porch opens to a traditional floor plan with a gathering room that flows to large dining room. Basement. Washer/Dryer Hook Up. Fenced in Back Yard. Parking in back of home. Home has window A/C unit and ceiling fans.
Will be available 6/1/19. Please do not disturb current tenants.
Rent $760/month, $760 security deposit. All utilities paid by tenant.
Section 8 ACCEPTED but will be subject to inspection. Must pass Credit, Criminal and Eviction background checks. If you have evictions/foreclosure, unpaid damages or rent to prior landlords it is our policy to not approve application. Certain criminal history (especially recent or pending charges) will not be approved.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 2231 Union Street have any available units?
2231 Union Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2231 Union Street have?
Some of 2231 Union Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2231 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
2231 Union Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 Union Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2231 Union Street is pet friendly.
Does 2231 Union Street offer parking?
Yes, 2231 Union Street does offer parking.
Does 2231 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2231 Union Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 Union Street have a pool?
No, 2231 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 2231 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 2231 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2231 Union Street does not have units with dishwashers.
