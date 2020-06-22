2220 Rossington Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Your dream home awaits! Spacious 3 bedroom ranch style home in Warren Township, this home offers 1721 Sq Ft of comfortable living space. This home boasts beautiful ceramic tile flooring, wonderful carpet, and neutral paint that will go with any decor. The updated kitchen has granite counter tops, tile flooring, and all black kitchen appliances. The home also features an open floor plan, garden tub in the master bathroom, and a two car garage!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.