2215 Lexington Ave
Last updated September 12 2019

2215 Lexington Ave

2215 Lexington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2215 Lexington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/88f394c09b ---- Move-in ready 1-bedroom with instant access to Fountain Square! Shopping, dining and entertainment are just down the street! You\'ll enjoy new paint and carpet, washer and dryer hook-ups, and a covered front porch perfect for relaxing during the warmer months! Close to I-65 and I-70 with a short commute to Downtown Indy! Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply (25lbs & under only) 2 pet max. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals Blinds Carpet Washer/ Dryer Hookups Wood Style Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Lexington Ave have any available units?
2215 Lexington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 Lexington Ave have?
Some of 2215 Lexington Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Lexington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Lexington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Lexington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 Lexington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2215 Lexington Ave offer parking?
No, 2215 Lexington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2215 Lexington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 Lexington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Lexington Ave have a pool?
No, 2215 Lexington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Lexington Ave have accessible units?
No, 2215 Lexington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Lexington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2215 Lexington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

