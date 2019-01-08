2215 Lexington Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/88f394c09b ---- Move-in ready 1-bedroom with instant access to Fountain Square! Shopping, dining and entertainment are just down the street! You\'ll enjoy new paint and carpet, washer and dryer hook-ups, and a covered front porch perfect for relaxing during the warmer months! Close to I-65 and I-70 with a short commute to Downtown Indy! Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply (25lbs & under only) 2 pet max. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals Blinds Carpet Washer/ Dryer Hookups Wood Style Flooring