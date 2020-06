Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous home has been completely renovated with fresh paint, new flooring, new cabinets, and more! All appliances included, even the washer and dryer! It has a maintenance free exterior with large fenced rear lot. Ideally located for school pick-up at corner a block away. Close to shopping and I-465 for citywide access. Call today!