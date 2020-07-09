All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:05 PM

218 South Arlington Avenue

218 South Arlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

218 South Arlington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You don't want to miss this completely remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath Ranch on the South Side of town. Floor to Ceiling Updates! No Detail has been left untouched! From the moment you walk in you are going to feel right at home. Covered front porch, large rooms and ample cabinetry in the kitchen.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1738945?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office for details*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 South Arlington Avenue have any available units?
218 South Arlington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 218 South Arlington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
218 South Arlington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 South Arlington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 South Arlington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 218 South Arlington Avenue offer parking?
No, 218 South Arlington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 218 South Arlington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 South Arlington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 South Arlington Avenue have a pool?
No, 218 South Arlington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 218 South Arlington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 218 South Arlington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 218 South Arlington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 South Arlington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 South Arlington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 South Arlington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

