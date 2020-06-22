All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2145 Admiral Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2145 Admiral Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2145 Admiral Drive

2145 Admiral Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2145 Admiral Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. This home features fresh paint and carpet throughout the house. Spacious Kitchen with Washer & Dryer hook ups! Pets Welcome! Section 8 Eligible!! $50.00 Application Fee Per Adult. Don't Wait! Call today to set up a showing 317-900-4161

Rental Terms: Rent: $625, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $625, Available 12/5/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2145 Admiral Drive have any available units?
2145 Admiral Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2145 Admiral Drive have?
Some of 2145 Admiral Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2145 Admiral Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2145 Admiral Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2145 Admiral Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2145 Admiral Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2145 Admiral Drive offer parking?
No, 2145 Admiral Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2145 Admiral Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2145 Admiral Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2145 Admiral Drive have a pool?
No, 2145 Admiral Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2145 Admiral Drive have accessible units?
No, 2145 Admiral Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2145 Admiral Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2145 Admiral Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College