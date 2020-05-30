214 N Addison

Amenities
This property boasts beautiful hard wood floor, high ceilings, new roof, large spacious rooms and kitchen.
Tenants are provided with a stove ,fridge, and laundry hookups. Pets are welcome with a non-refundable fee of $400/pet, but then the monthly rent does not change. Breed restrictions apply. Please fill out the online application at www.EMShomes.com if you are interested in being contacted by a leasing agent to set up a showing.You must have a verifiable monthly NET income of 3x the rent to qualify. We accept SSI, food stamps, child support, etc. as income.