214 N Addison

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This property boasts beautiful hard wood floor, high ceilings, new roof, large spacious rooms and kitchen.



Tenants are provided with a stove ,fridge, and laundry hookups. Pets are welcome with a non-refundable fee of $400/pet, but then the monthly rent does not change. Breed restrictions apply. Please fill out the online application at www.EMShomes.com if you are interested in being contacted by a leasing agent to set up a showing.You must have a verifiable monthly NET income of 3x the rent to qualify. We accept SSI, food stamps, child support, etc. as income.