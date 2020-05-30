All apartments in Indianapolis
214 N Addison
Last updated April 4 2020 at 7:36 AM

214 N Addison

214 North Addison Street · No Longer Available
Location

214 North Addison Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This property boasts beautiful hard wood floor, high ceilings, new roof, large spacious rooms and kitchen.

Tenants are provided with a stove ,fridge, and laundry hookups. Pets are welcome with a non-refundable fee of $400/pet, but then the monthly rent does not change. Breed restrictions apply. Please fill out the online application at www.EMShomes.com if you are interested in being contacted by a leasing agent to set up a showing.You must have a verifiable monthly NET income of 3x the rent to qualify. We accept SSI, food stamps, child support, etc. as income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 N Addison have any available units?
214 N Addison doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 N Addison have?
Some of 214 N Addison's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 N Addison currently offering any rent specials?
214 N Addison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 N Addison pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 N Addison is pet friendly.
Does 214 N Addison offer parking?
Yes, 214 N Addison offers parking.
Does 214 N Addison have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 N Addison does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 N Addison have a pool?
No, 214 N Addison does not have a pool.
Does 214 N Addison have accessible units?
No, 214 N Addison does not have accessible units.
Does 214 N Addison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 N Addison has units with dishwashers.
