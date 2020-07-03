2139 Columbia Ave

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning extra storage carpet range refrigerator

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/74120e7018 ---- Newly rehab with brand new windows, water boiler and furnace, this home features 4 carpeted bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, living room, nice kitchen and large back yard. 282 sq. ft. finished basement for extra storage space. Landlord will furnish a refrigerator and stove before tenant moves in. This house will not last long, so make your appointment now!



$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years