2139 Columbia Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

2139 Columbia Ave

2139 Columbia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2139 Columbia Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/74120e7018 ---- Newly rehab with brand new windows, water boiler and furnace, this home features 4 carpeted bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, living room, nice kitchen and large back yard. 282 sq. ft. finished basement for extra storage space. Landlord will furnish a refrigerator and stove before tenant moves in. This house will not last long, so make your appointment now!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2139 Columbia Ave have any available units?
2139 Columbia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2139 Columbia Ave have?
Some of 2139 Columbia Ave's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2139 Columbia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2139 Columbia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2139 Columbia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2139 Columbia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2139 Columbia Ave offer parking?
No, 2139 Columbia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2139 Columbia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2139 Columbia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2139 Columbia Ave have a pool?
No, 2139 Columbia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2139 Columbia Ave have accessible units?
No, 2139 Columbia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2139 Columbia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2139 Columbia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

