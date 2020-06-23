All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019

2103 Dutch Elm Drive

2103 Dutch Elm Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2103 Dutch Elm Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HOLIDAY SPECIAL ! FREE 2 WEEKS RENT IN JANUARY 2019 IF MOVE IN BY 12/31/18!!!! ASK FOR DETAILS !! APPLY NOW !
This charming, well-kept ranch offers easy access to I-465, I-70, schools, shopping and dining! The family room flows into the breakfast area and the kitchen for easy entertaining. The entry, baths and kitchen feature ceramic tile floors. The split bedroom floor plan affords added privacy. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and a combination garden tub-shower. The fenced back yard with a paver patio extends the living space outdoors. Everything you need!
Rental Insurance required. Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max. Pet Insurance required.
View and apply now at www.GoalProperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 Dutch Elm Drive have any available units?
2103 Dutch Elm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2103 Dutch Elm Drive have?
Some of 2103 Dutch Elm Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 Dutch Elm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2103 Dutch Elm Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 Dutch Elm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2103 Dutch Elm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2103 Dutch Elm Drive offer parking?
No, 2103 Dutch Elm Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2103 Dutch Elm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2103 Dutch Elm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 Dutch Elm Drive have a pool?
No, 2103 Dutch Elm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2103 Dutch Elm Drive have accessible units?
No, 2103 Dutch Elm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 Dutch Elm Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2103 Dutch Elm Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
