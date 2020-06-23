2103 Dutch Elm Drive

Amenities

This charming, well-kept ranch offers easy access to I-465, I-70, schools, shopping and dining! The family room flows into the breakfast area and the kitchen for easy entertaining. The entry, baths and kitchen feature ceramic tile floors. The split bedroom floor plan affords added privacy. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and a combination garden tub-shower. The fenced back yard with a paver patio extends the living space outdoors. Everything you need!

Rental Insurance required. Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max. Pet Insurance required.

