Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
21 N Drexel Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
21 N Drexel Ave
21 North Drexel Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
21 North Drexel Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9d5a51202f ---- Beautiful remodel. 3 BD/2BA with a lot of space and a beautiful look and a two car garage!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21 N Drexel Ave have any available units?
21 N Drexel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 21 N Drexel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
21 N Drexel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 N Drexel Ave pet-friendly?
No, 21 N Drexel Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 21 N Drexel Ave offer parking?
Yes, 21 N Drexel Ave offers parking.
Does 21 N Drexel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 N Drexel Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 N Drexel Ave have a pool?
No, 21 N Drexel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 21 N Drexel Ave have accessible units?
No, 21 N Drexel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 21 N Drexel Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 N Drexel Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 N Drexel Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21 N Drexel Ave has units with air conditioning.
