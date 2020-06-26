21 E 36th St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW!!! Use the Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour of the home!



Located in the historic Mapleton-Fall Creek neighborhood, this home is near everything you need! The home has been completely renovated and features new fixtures all over the home. The home has 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 sparkling new bathrooms sprawled out over 3 floors! The open layout invites you right in to see the beautiful fireplace and built-ins. Tons of natural light enters the home through the new windows and shine on the beautiful new floors. The large dining room and kitchen provide ample space for entertaining. The home comes furnished with the kitchen appliances - stove and refrigerator. Off of the back of the kitchen is a small patio that leads into the fully fenced backyard. The home comes with a one car garage. Home features brand new plumbing, electrical and HVAC systems. Check it out before it's gone!



Please Note: Tenant pays all utilities. Pets allowed with additional costs and restrictions. No smoking allowed in the home. Renters insurance required.



Application - $50/Adult:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1805484051



Viewing: To view the home, use the Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/787032?source=marketing



To find out more info about our rental process, fees, and this home check out our website:

www.EthosityPM.com



Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 2



***Ethosity cannot guarantee the information provided on 3rd party sites. Always check our website or call our office for accurate details.***