All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 21 E 36th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
21 E 36th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21 E 36th St

21 E 36th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21 E 36th St, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!!! Use the Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour of the home!

Located in the historic Mapleton-Fall Creek neighborhood, this home is near everything you need! The home has been completely renovated and features new fixtures all over the home. The home has 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 sparkling new bathrooms sprawled out over 3 floors! The open layout invites you right in to see the beautiful fireplace and built-ins. Tons of natural light enters the home through the new windows and shine on the beautiful new floors. The large dining room and kitchen provide ample space for entertaining. The home comes furnished with the kitchen appliances - stove and refrigerator. Off of the back of the kitchen is a small patio that leads into the fully fenced backyard. The home comes with a one car garage. Home features brand new plumbing, electrical and HVAC systems. Check it out before it's gone!

Please Note: Tenant pays all utilities. Pets allowed with additional costs and restrictions. No smoking allowed in the home. Renters insurance required.

Application - $50/Adult:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1805484051

Viewing: To view the home, use the Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/787032?source=marketing

To find out more info about our rental process, fees, and this home check out our website:
www.EthosityPM.com

Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 2

***Ethosity cannot guarantee the information provided on 3rd party sites. Always check our website or call our office for accurate details.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 E 36th St have any available units?
21 E 36th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 E 36th St have?
Some of 21 E 36th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 E 36th St currently offering any rent specials?
21 E 36th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 E 36th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 E 36th St is pet friendly.
Does 21 E 36th St offer parking?
Yes, 21 E 36th St offers parking.
Does 21 E 36th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 E 36th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 E 36th St have a pool?
No, 21 E 36th St does not have a pool.
Does 21 E 36th St have accessible units?
No, 21 E 36th St does not have accessible units.
Does 21 E 36th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 E 36th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College