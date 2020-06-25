All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

207 South Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
valet service
Exclusive Opportunity to live in the heart of Downtown Indy’s Wholesale District. Be prepared to be blown away by this ultra-chic 2BR/2BA Meridian Lofts top floor condo. This condo features stunning exposed brick wall that overlooks Georgia Street, hardwood bamboo floors, & high ceilings with exposed ductwork and beams. Every cuisine at your fingertips with limitless dining options, but when you want to entertain or have a relaxing evening in… your kitchen is complete with stainless appliances, abundant cabinetry and solid surface counters with large island. Walking distance to Bankers Life, Lucas Oil, Circle Center and all the things downtown has for you! Valet parking available at your doorstep.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 South Meridian Street have any available units?
207 South Meridian Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 South Meridian Street have?
Some of 207 South Meridian Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 South Meridian Street currently offering any rent specials?
207 South Meridian Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 South Meridian Street pet-friendly?
No, 207 South Meridian Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 207 South Meridian Street offer parking?
Yes, 207 South Meridian Street offers parking.
Does 207 South Meridian Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 South Meridian Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 South Meridian Street have a pool?
No, 207 South Meridian Street does not have a pool.
Does 207 South Meridian Street have accessible units?
No, 207 South Meridian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 207 South Meridian Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 South Meridian Street has units with dishwashers.
