207 South Meridian Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking valet service

Exclusive Opportunity to live in the heart of Downtown Indy’s Wholesale District. Be prepared to be blown away by this ultra-chic 2BR/2BA Meridian Lofts top floor condo. This condo features stunning exposed brick wall that overlooks Georgia Street, hardwood bamboo floors, & high ceilings with exposed ductwork and beams. Every cuisine at your fingertips with limitless dining options, but when you want to entertain or have a relaxing evening in… your kitchen is complete with stainless appliances, abundant cabinetry and solid surface counters with large island. Walking distance to Bankers Life, Lucas Oil, Circle Center and all the things downtown has for you! Valet parking available at your doorstep.