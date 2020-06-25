All apartments in Indianapolis
2065 Broadway Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

2065 Broadway Street

2065 Broadway Street · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Near Northside
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

2065 Broadway Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely Remodeled Inside And Out - Beautiful completely remodeled 3BR 2BA In Desired area. New carpet. Unique Master bedroom layout. Just take a look at the photos for a peek at this unique unit. Dont let this one wait around.

Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied. This includes your renters insurance, liability insurance, HVAC filter delivery and much more. Click here for more details: https://www.reddoorrents.com/residents-benefits-package

(RLNE3536531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2065 Broadway Street have any available units?
2065 Broadway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2065 Broadway Street currently offering any rent specials?
2065 Broadway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2065 Broadway Street pet-friendly?
No, 2065 Broadway Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2065 Broadway Street offer parking?
No, 2065 Broadway Street does not offer parking.
Does 2065 Broadway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2065 Broadway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2065 Broadway Street have a pool?
No, 2065 Broadway Street does not have a pool.
Does 2065 Broadway Street have accessible units?
No, 2065 Broadway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2065 Broadway Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2065 Broadway Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2065 Broadway Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2065 Broadway Street has units with air conditioning.

