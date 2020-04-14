2059 Northdale Lake Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to Northdale Lake!



Check out this spacious and recently remodeled 1BD/1BA Broad Ripple apartment with lakeside views of quiet Northdale Lake! Located within walking distance of Bishop Chatard, public library and shops at Glendale and Broad Ripple. Home features a spacious bedroom with plenty of storage, modern bathrooms and updated kitchen. Large shared yard with lake views on the patio and plenty of parking out front. Tenant pays all utilities, landlord pays for trash.



Due to COVID 19 we are only doing showings for qualified applicants. Please feel free to walk the property and view the walkthrough at the following link: https://youtu.be/x4ugp1zj_vk



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2059-northdale-lake-dr-indianapolis-in-46220-usa-unit-2059-b/e52b7bea-ae80-40ae-9fbd-6d47f8dcd1e9



(RLNE5638601)