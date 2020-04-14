All apartments in Indianapolis
2059 Northdale Lake Drive
2059 Northdale Lake Drive

2059 Northdale Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2059 Northdale Lake Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Chatard

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to Northdale Lake!

Check out this spacious and recently remodeled 1BD/1BA Broad Ripple apartment with lakeside views of quiet Northdale Lake! Located within walking distance of Bishop Chatard, public library and shops at Glendale and Broad Ripple. Home features a spacious bedroom with plenty of storage, modern bathrooms and updated kitchen. Large shared yard with lake views on the patio and plenty of parking out front. Tenant pays all utilities, landlord pays for trash.

Due to COVID 19 we are only doing showings for qualified applicants. Please feel free to walk the property and view the walkthrough at the following link: https://youtu.be/x4ugp1zj_vk

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2059-northdale-lake-dr-indianapolis-in-46220-usa-unit-2059-b/e52b7bea-ae80-40ae-9fbd-6d47f8dcd1e9

(RLNE5638601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2059 Northdale Lake Drive have any available units?
2059 Northdale Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2059 Northdale Lake Drive have?
Some of 2059 Northdale Lake Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2059 Northdale Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2059 Northdale Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2059 Northdale Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2059 Northdale Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2059 Northdale Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2059 Northdale Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 2059 Northdale Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2059 Northdale Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2059 Northdale Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 2059 Northdale Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2059 Northdale Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 2059 Northdale Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2059 Northdale Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2059 Northdale Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

