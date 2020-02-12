2055 Ruckle Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



This Spacious Carriage house Studio s minutes to Downtown, Mass Ave, Herron Morton, MLK Park and more! Carriage features large living space and an open kitchen with new cabinets, breakfast bar and all appliances. Property also features a large bathroom with washer and dryer, lots of storage and 1-car attached garage. A/C window unit provided. Pets Negotiable!

6 & 9 month terms available with approval. Owner, not T&H Realty Services, will be managing home.

Contact us to schedule a showing.