Last updated November 25 2019 at 3:42 PM

2055 Ruckle Street

2055 Ruckle Street · No Longer Available
Location

2055 Ruckle Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

This Spacious Carriage house Studio s minutes to Downtown, Mass Ave, Herron Morton, MLK Park and more! Carriage features large living space and an open kitchen with new cabinets, breakfast bar and all appliances. Property also features a large bathroom with washer and dryer, lots of storage and 1-car attached garage. A/C window unit provided. Pets Negotiable!
6 & 9 month terms available with approval. Owner, not T&H Realty Services, will be managing home.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2055 Ruckle Street have any available units?
2055 Ruckle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2055 Ruckle Street have?
Some of 2055 Ruckle Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2055 Ruckle Street currently offering any rent specials?
2055 Ruckle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2055 Ruckle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2055 Ruckle Street is pet friendly.
Does 2055 Ruckle Street offer parking?
Yes, 2055 Ruckle Street offers parking.
Does 2055 Ruckle Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2055 Ruckle Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2055 Ruckle Street have a pool?
No, 2055 Ruckle Street does not have a pool.
Does 2055 Ruckle Street have accessible units?
No, 2055 Ruckle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2055 Ruckle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2055 Ruckle Street does not have units with dishwashers.

