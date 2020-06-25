All apartments in Indianapolis
2044 Southernwood Lane

2044 Southernwood Lane
Location

2044 Southernwood Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Beautiful large home with open floor plan with loads of updates. Family room features a gorgeous stone fireplace. Kitchen has been updated with ceramic tile flooring, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. All three bedrooms are terrific in size and the master bedroom features a full en suite master bathroom with garden tub. Home also features a big fenced in backyard with no one behind.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2044 Southernwood Lane have any available units?
2044 Southernwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2044 Southernwood Lane have?
Some of 2044 Southernwood Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2044 Southernwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2044 Southernwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2044 Southernwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2044 Southernwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2044 Southernwood Lane offer parking?
No, 2044 Southernwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2044 Southernwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2044 Southernwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2044 Southernwood Lane have a pool?
No, 2044 Southernwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2044 Southernwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2044 Southernwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2044 Southernwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2044 Southernwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

