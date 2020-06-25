2044 Southernwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Beautiful large home with open floor plan with loads of updates. Family room features a gorgeous stone fireplace. Kitchen has been updated with ceramic tile flooring, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. All three bedrooms are terrific in size and the master bedroom features a full en suite master bathroom with garden tub. Home also features a big fenced in backyard with no one behind.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.