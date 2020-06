Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow is ready for you to move in!! Although this home does NOT have central A/C, it DOES include washer and dryer connections, stove and refrigerator with a spacious fenced in front yard! You will be within walking distance from Downtown and Fountain Square. Schedule your showing of this beautiful property TODAY!



*If you applied and get approved for the month of November, You will receive a 50% Discount off of your December's rent!*



(RLNE4360139)